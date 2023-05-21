UP: 15-year-old girl raped by tuition teacher

A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher, police here said on Sunday.

The family members of the teen on Saturday evening filed a complaint against the accused teacher following which an investigation was taken up, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The girl had gone for tuition on Thursday from where her teacher took her to Roorkee in Uttarakhand, where he raped the minor, Jain said.

The teacher also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

After returning to her family, he narrated her ordeal to them and got the FIR registered. The teacher is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the SSP said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.