UP: 70-year-old woman raped in Fatehpur district, rape attempt made on 98-year-old in Ballia

PTI
PTI, Ballia/Fatehpur,
  • Aug 30 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a drunk man in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, while another man attempted raping a 98-year-old woman in Ballia district, police said on Monday, adding that both accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the nonagenarian woman was in her house in Rasda area of Ballia when the 22-year-old accused tried to rape her on August 20.

Rasda Police station SHO Nagesh Upadhyay said an FIR in the matter was registered on Monday and the accused, identified as Sonu, was arrested subsequently.

Family members of the woman alleged that the police initially refused to register the case, but did it following an uproar on social media.

According to the police, the woman allegedly raped in Fatehpur district was a beggar and she used to sleep in a primary school building in the Tharinav police station area.

On Sunday night, accused Laxmi Lodhi (32) reached the school in an inebriated state and allegedly raped her, Tharinav police station SHO Nandlal Singh said.

Lodhi has been arrested after a case was registered in the matter, the SHO said, adding that the woman has been sent to hospital for medical examination. 

