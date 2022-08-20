UP boy dies after allegedly being thrashed by teacher

The boy allegedly died due to severe internal bleedings, caused by injuries during the incident

IANS
IANS, Bahraich,
  • Aug 20 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 09:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district almost nine days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher.

Rajesh Vishwakarma, the victim's brother, told reporters: "My brother was beaten up by his teacher because of school fees of Rs 250 per month. I had paid it online but the teacher did not know and brutally beat up my brother."

The victim's uncle has now lodged a complaint with the Sirsiya police.

The incident has taken on a casteist colour with the boy's family claiming that the victim was thrashed as he was a Dalit while the teacher belonged to the upper caste.

Shravasti SP Arvind K. Maurya said that a case has been registered and investigations were underway.

Last week, a nine-year-old Dalit boy, who was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher in Rajasthan, for touching a drinking water pot, also died.

Uttar Pradesh
India News

