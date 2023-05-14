UP: Computer instructor molests 12 girl students at govt school, headmaster among 3 booked

12 girls molested by teacher in UP govt school

The accused, computer instructor Mohammad Ali, headmaster Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia have been booked in this case, police said

Shahjahanpur, UP
  May 14 2023
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A computer instructor at a government school here allegedly molested 12 girls including some Dalit students, police officials said on Sunday.

The accused, computer instructor Mohammad Ali, headmaster Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia have been booked in this case, they said.

Around 12 girl students, including Dalits, studying in a junior government school in Tilhar police station area, were allegedly molested by computer instructor Mohammad Ali, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain told PTI.

Also Read | Man held for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage in UP's Ballia

Initially, when some girls complained about this to Headmaster Kumar, he did not take any action, he said.

The CO quoted the FIR lodged by the village head Lalta Prasad stating that Sajia was also involved in this matter and on Saturday another Dalit student was molested by Ali, after which the students went to their homes and informed their families about it.

Following this, the family members along with the villagers reached the school and created a ruckus.

The three accused have been booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Kumar Gaurav said that he visited the school and also talked to the family members of the students and villagers. Prima facie, the computer instructor seems to be at fault.

Gaurav said that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

