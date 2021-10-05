UP conducting fair investigation into Lakhimpur incident, don't politicise it: Minister

MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government was conducting a "fair investigation" into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and added that it should not be exaggerated or politicised.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a fair investigation into this. The Opposition should also support us in this and no one should give provoking statements till the truth comes out. It should not be exaggerated or politicised," he told news agency ANI.

Eight individuals including four farmers lost their lives in the incident that took place on Sunday. The protesting farmers have alleged that Union minister Ajay Mishra and his son were behind the deaths of the protesters.

