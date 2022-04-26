UP: Dalit man beaten to death by 'upper-caste' men

UP: Dalit man beaten to death by 'upper-caste' men

An alleged video of the incident had also gone viral on social media

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 26 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 10:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A group of people belonging to the upper caste community allegedly attacked a man from the Dalit community and his family members in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district while the latter were feeding cattle.

Jai Singh suffered head injuries in the incident and died on the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narain, said, "An FIR has been registered against six people, including three unidentified men. Two of the accused have been arrested."

Read | Dalit couple in Rajasthan denied entry into temple, priest booked

Jai's brother Ompal alleged that three brothers named Omveer, Avadesh and Dharmveer Singh were pressuring Jai to vacate the plot he had purchased from a local resident in 2021.

All three accused are residents of Jodhpur Mudaiya village.

"They were trying to grab our land. In February, they had threatened to kill my father if he did not vacate the plot. We had informed the police about the incident, but no action was taken," said Sonam, the daughter of the deceased victim. ENDS/

 

Dalit
Uttar Pradesh
India News

