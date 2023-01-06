UP: Drunk 'BJYM worker' arrested for misbehaving with cops; Car with siren, black film impounded

A man who identified himself as a worker of the BJP's youth wing was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty police officer during a checking campaign, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused was also found drunk driving and did not have documents to his car when checked on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

The accused was identified as Rahul Bhati, who claimed to be a worker of the Ghaziabad unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing.

Also Read | NIA arrests lawyer in Kerala PFI case

The BJP or the BJYM are yet to comment on the incident.

The police said the car in which Bhati was travelling was being driven at a high speed with sound blaring from its hooter when it was intercepted on the Bilaspur-Sikandrabad Road.

The windshield of the Maruti Swift car bore stickers of the BJYM and the BJP's flag. It also bore a sticker that read 'Adhyaksh: Mahanagar, Ghaziabad BJP'.

"The police checking was set up in the Dankaur area where a Swift car was intercepted. A person named Rahul Bhati was driving the car but was inebriated. There were black films, siren and hooter installed in the car. He also misbehaved with the police," Verma said.

"The car has been impounded by the police and action has been taken against Rahul Bhati under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offence without magisterial order) after which he was produced before the competent court," Verma said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.