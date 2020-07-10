UP gangster Vikas Dubey, accused in the killing of 8 cops, shot dead while attempting to flee

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, who was involved in the killing of eight Uttar Pradesh cops and was 'arrested' under ''dramatic circumstances'' from Ujjain town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was shot dead allegedly in an encounter with the police near Kanpur, about 90 kilometres from here, on Friday morning.

According to the police sources here, Vikas tried to escape after the SUV carrying him overturned amid heavy rains, and was killed in firing by the cops.

''Vikas snatched the pistol of a cop and tried to escape after the vehicle overturned. The special task force (STF) jawans travelling in the other vehicle challenged him and asked him to surrender but he opened fire. The cops fired in self-defence. Vikas suffered bullet injuries in the shoot out and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead,'' a senior police official said in Kanpur.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident: IG, Kanpur Mohit Agarwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2020

The official said that four STF jawans were also injured in the encounter.

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns. Police at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7OTruZ2R7h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Earlier, conflicting reports emerged about the death of the gangster. Some reports said that he was seriously injured when the vehicle carrying him overturned and succumbed to his injuries later.

His family members said that they had no information about the killing. ''We have no information. We came to know from the media that the vehicle carrying has overturned,'' said a member of the family.

Vikas was 'arrested' from the famous 'Mahakal Temple' (Lord Shiva temple) in Ujjain on Thursday and was being brought to Kanpur by the STF personnel by road. Vikas and his goons had shot dead eight Uttar Pradesh policemen who went to his residence at Bikaru village in Kanpur district to arrest him last week.

Five key aides of the gangster had already been killed in encounters with the police in different parts of the state.