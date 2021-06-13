UP govt teacher put on Covid duty 2 weeks after death

UP govt teacher put on Covid duty 2 weeks after death

The chart was issued as the authorities had not received the news of Kishor’s death

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 13 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 19:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two weeks after he succumbed to coronavirus, a government teacher was put on Covid control room duty at the collector’s office in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar apparently because authorities did not know about his death.

The incident came to light when a duty chart issued by district authorities showed Nand Kishor, a resident of Khanjahanpur village, posted at the control room of the collectorate from June 10 to 24, the official said.

The chart was issued as the authorities had not received the news of Kishor’s death, he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 