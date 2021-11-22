UP man held for putting pistol into child's mouth in viral video

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a four-year-old by placing a pistol inside the child's mouth. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, after which the man, identified as Ajit Kumar, 27, was arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, Ajit Kumar was allegedly having an affair with the child's mother, and the boy had seen the two in a "compromising position". During questioning, Kumar said that he was afraid the child would tell his father about them.

Suresh Kumar, the station house officer of the Dilari police station, said, "The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident. He was arrested with a countrymade pistol and three cartridges. He said that he was not in his senses and recorded the video himself while committing the crime and shared it on social media."

The accused was booked under sections 363 (abduction), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 75 of the Child Protection Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The boy's father is a trader and often went out for work; the boy stayed with his mother and grandmother. She recently moved to her maternal home in a village under Dilari area of Moradabad, where the alleged incident took place.

The boy's father came to know about the incident after the video went viral on social media groups and lodged a police complaint.

SHO Suresh Kumar said, "The child will be provided proper counselling so that he can deal with the trauma."

