UP: Married man kills self after girlfriend ends affair

The woman ended the relationship with the man after finding out that he was married and had two children

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • May 19 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself after a woman he was involved with ended their relationship when she discovered that he was married and had a child, police here said on Friday.

A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the woman, they said.

The police found the man's body on Wednesday. A bottle of insecticide and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the woman on the basis of a complaint lodged by the man's uncle, he said.

Faheem added that the man was married and had a three-year-old son.

The man was also in a relationship with the woman but she refused to continue it after discovering his marital status, the official said and added that he took the step out of despair.

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Suicide
India News

