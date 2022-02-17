UP minister assures support to Owaisi's attackers

UP minister assures support to Owaisi's attackers

Bharala assured the families of the accused -- Sachin Sharma and Shubham -- of 'fair probe' into the February 4 attack

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Feb 17 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 06:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala. Credit: Twitter/@sunilbharala

Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala on Wednesday announced support to the two persons arrested by the state police for attack on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asadaddin Owaisi.

Bharala assured the families of the accused -- Sachin Sharma and Shubham -- of “fair probe” into the February 4 attack on Owaisi in western UP in which the parliamentarian escaped gunshots fired at his car.

“We will give full cooperation to Sachin and Shubham's family in every way. There will be a fair investigation in the matter,” the minister tweeted in Hindi.

The chairman and Minister of State for Labour Welfare Council of UP had on Tuesday visited the family of Sharma in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

He had also claimed that the accused duo were “wrongly implicated” in the case and the matter will be clear after a fair probe into the matter.

The BJP leader also alleged that the episode appeared to be a conspiracy.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western UP on February 4 evening, a week before assembly polls in the region. No one was injured in the episode.

One of the accused was arrested the same day, while the other was held the next day of the incident.

