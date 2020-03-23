UP officials make mockery of Janta Curfew march on streets with crowd

In an apparent bid to please their political masters, top officials in at least two Uttar Pradesh towns were seen marching on the streets with sizeable crowd blowing conch shells and ringing bells on Sunday evening making a mockery of the 'Janta Curfew'.

The matter came to light on Monday after video clips of these officials marching on the streets with the people became viral on the social networking sites.

In one of the videos, the district magistrate and police chief of Pilibhit district are seen leading a large group of people on the streets of the town.

In another video, the district magistrate and senior police officials of Kanpur were also seen doing the same thing.

Incidentally, the state government had extended the 'Janata Curfew' till Monday morning and had also put both these districts under complete lockdown.

As the videos went viral, these officials, in a desperate attempt to wriggle out of the crisis, claimed that they were patrolling the streets, when a group of people joined them with conch shells and bells.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi termed the conduct of the officials as 'callous' and 'irresponsible' and demanded stern action against them.

In other parts of the state also, large groups of people came out on the streets and blew conch shells and banged 'thalis'. In Ayodhya also, the seers came out of their 'mutts' and rang bells.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 31 on Monday. The state government has put 16 districts under complete lockdown and suspended inter-state bus services.