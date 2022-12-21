UP seer threatens to 'burn Shah Rukh Khan alive' amid 'Besharam Rang' controversy

Amid a controversy over a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the head priest of a temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday said he would "burn alive" the actor and the owners of online channels where the number is available.

Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community had been offended by the song's content.

Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the film for "misrepresenting Islam."

Read | Job of clearing films should be left to censor board: BSP MP on 'Pathaan' controversy

Speaking on the issue, Paramhans Acharya of the Tapaswi Chawni Temple said, "I will burn alive 'jihadi' Shah Rukh Khan, the producer and the director of the film.

"The owners of the YouTube channel where the song is being played (available) will be given the same punishment."

The seer went on to add, "Deepika Padukone, the actress who is seen donning saffron clothes in the scene, will be pardoned on the grounds of being a Hindu woman. She will be given a chance to realise her sins and to beg pardon from holy seers."

Amid the controversy, the Bollywood megastar said last week that whatever happened surrounding people like him, they would remain positive. He decried how social media was often driven by certain narrowness of views, "making it divisive and destructive."

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, Khan said, "Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai (We are positive and alive)."

This is seen as a response to the criticism of the film.