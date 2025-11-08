Menu
Criminal case, government probe will continue: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Pune land scam

The deal relates to Survey No 88 in Mouje Mundhwa adjacent to the Koregaon Park area of Pune involving Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 04:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

