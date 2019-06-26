UP sets a target to plant 22-crore saplings

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to plant 22-crore saplings across the state this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Directions have been issued to all the officers concerned to achieve the target. The forest and environment department will distribute free saplings from its nurseries for the entire plantation to be done in the year 2019-20, said Kalpana Awasthi, the department's principal secretary.

Awasthi has directed the chief conservator of forest to ensure the availability of saplings. The tree plantation campaign is being run in the state with a view to improve the environment condition and increase farmers' income.

The official said the saplings should be planted in all the government departments and undertakings, court premises, private and government institutions, and local bodies.