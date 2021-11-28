UP TET 2021 question paper leaked, exam cancelled

UP TET 2021 question paper leaked, exam cancelled

The exam was scheduled to be held at 10 am on Sunday

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 28 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 13:56 ist
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has already launched an investigation into the matter. Credit: iStock Images

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam has been cancelled following paper leak.

The exam was scheduled to be held at 10 am on Sunday.

According to reports, the paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr just before the exam began.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, "UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak."

He said that dozens of suspects have been detained by STF in the paper leak case and the investigation is on.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the UPTET exam again after one month. The UPBEB has further notified that candidates will not have to pay any fees again for the exam. The exact date of the UPTET exam will be notified in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the state government has also asked students to travel back to their home free on state roadways buses by just showing their admit cards.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has already launched an investigation into the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
examination
Teacher Eligibility Test
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

The best sort of colour therapy

The best sort of colour therapy

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

 