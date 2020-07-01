UP's Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark

UP's Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark, death toll mounts to 718

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 18:02 ist
A priest undergoes temperature scanning as he arrives for service at the Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur, Monday, June 29, 2020. The temple was reopened after a gap of 100 days, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

 Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 21 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 564 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll in the state now is 718 with the coronavirus tally reaching 24,056.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 16,629 of the total infected have been discharged after getting cured. The rate of recovery is around 69 per cent, he said.

The state now has 6,709 active Covid-19 cases, Prasad added. 

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

