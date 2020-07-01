UP's Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark, death toll mounts to 718

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 21 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 564 fresh cases, officials said.
The death toll in the state now is 718 with the coronavirus tally reaching 24,056.
Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 16,629 of the total infected have been discharged after getting cured. The rate of recovery is around 69 per cent, he said.
The state now has 6,709 active Covid-19 cases, Prasad added.
