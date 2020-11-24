Uttar Pradesh cabinet proposes naming airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram

UP govt proposes naming Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya after Lord Ram.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Government said that the state cabinet cleared the proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.

A decision was taken to bring this proposal for passage in the UP Legislative Assembly, and send it to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

