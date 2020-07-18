Yogi launches employment scheme for Scheduled Castes

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches employment scheme for Scheduled Castes

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 18 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 19:01 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana' for all-round development of the Scheduled Castes.

He transferred financial assistance of Rs 17.42 crore online to 3,484 people under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swarojgar Yojana' and interacted with some beneficiaries from Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Basti, Meerut, Azamgarh and Moradabad districts through video conferencing.

The chief minister said, "Economic equality becomes the basis of social equality. The society with one of its sections becoming strong while another remaining weak will not be able to become self reliant. It is necessary that there is a balance in the society and this balance should also be at the economic level."

During the video conference, the beneficiaries of the scheme informed Adityanath that they will use the money for setting up general merchant shops, laundry and dry cleaning, cybercafe and tent house.

Adityanath said the entire world is hit by the Covid-19 pandemic which has not only made things difficult in the economic field but has also affected other sectors.

"Under such circumstances also, the state government is extending financial help to make people self dependent," he said.

He also stressed that the state government is committed towards providing employment to labourers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Scheduled Castes

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 