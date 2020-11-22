Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar shivers at 6.2°C

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 22 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 22:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, as the minimum temperature hovered around 10 degrees in parts of the state, the Met office said.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur divisions, according to the weather department. It has forecast mist or shallow fog on Monday morning, and dry weather across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.4 degrees Celsius in both Agra and Meerut. The mercury in Allahabad dipped to 10.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 10.1 degrees in Varanasi and 10 degrees in Kanpur, the department said.

Gorakhpur recorded a low of 12.7 degrees Celsius, while it fell to 7.3 degrees Celsius in Bareilly, while Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state, where mercury fell to 6.2 degrees Celsius.

