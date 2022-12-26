UP's Bulandshahr jail gets five-star rating by FSSAI

Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr jail gets five-star rating by FSSAI

Bulandshahr jail is the second prison after Farrukhabad jail to get this tag from Uttar Pradesh

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 26 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 08:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bulandshahr prison in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus' by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to an official release, the FSSAI team inspected the kitchen's food quality, storage and hygiene on stringent measures, based on which the Bulandshahr prison was given a five-star rating, the 'Eat Right Campus' tag in addition to the remark of 'Excellent' by the FSSAI.

As per the release, the jail officers and the prisoners worked extensively for beautification, cleanliness and food safety. The staff also used clean aprons, full-sleeve gloves and caps for preparing food.

Bulandshahr jail is the second prison after Farrukhabad jail to get this tag from Uttar Pradesh.

