Uttarakhand government to recommend Padma award for Narendra Singh Negi, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Uttarakhand government will request the Centre to confer popular folk singer from the state Narendra Singh Negi with a Padma award.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement while releasing a book on Negi's philosophy of life and achievements titled "Srijan Se Sakchatkar" here on the latter's 73rd birthday on Thursday.

Wishing the famous folk singer as he turned 73, Dhami expressed hope that Negi will continue to give a better direction to the society through his creativity.

"His songs have been helpful in connecting people of the state with their traditions. He has helped the state in carving an identity of its own by promoting the folk cultures of not only Garhwal, Kumaon and Jaunsar regions but the whole of Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said at the book launch.

The Chief Minister said the state government will send its recommendation to the Centre to honour the folk singer with the Padma award in recognition of his achievements.

Dhami also announced that the works of all folk singers in the state, including Negi, will be published in the form of a book along with their introductions.

Negi said he will continue to serve society through his songs.