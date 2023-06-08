Uttarakhand: Man held for assuming Hindu identity to elope with underage sisters

Man assumes Hindu identity to elope with minor sisters

The accused, who had befriended the sisters aged 16 and 14 through PubG and Free Fair online gaming apps

PTI
PTI, Uttarkashi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 19:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested on Thursday allegedly for assuming a Hindu identity and trying to elope with two underage sisters, police here said on Thursday.

The man, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the mother of the two girls, Mori SHO Mohan Singh Kathait said.

Read | End the scourge of child marriage

The accused, who had befriended the sisters aged 16 and 14 through PubG and Free Fair online gaming apps and introduced himself as Guddu, has been identified as Nawab.

According to police, Nawab had been chatting with the two girls via video calling for the past two years.

He called the two sisters to Arakot but the family got wind of it and followed the girls, catching them in Moldi, Kathait said.

The sisters hail originally from Nepal and live in Kiranu village of Arakot area, Kathait said.

Their mother said in her complaint that Nawab had promised to get them jobs in Mumbai and marry them.

He also made video clips of her daughters and blackmailed them, it was alleged.

Uttarakhand
marriage
India News

