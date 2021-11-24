Vandalised Ambedkar statue in Uttar Pradesh village stirs tension

Vandalised Ambedkar statue in UP village stirs tension

IANS
IANS, Mau,
  • Nov 24 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 09:48 ist
Dr BR Ambedkar statue. Credit: DH File Photo

Local people went on a rampage in the Khanpur village of Sarai Lakhansi area in Mau district when they noticed a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar had been desecrated.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule said that the officials of district administration and police reached the spot and ensured replacement of the statue after which the situation was normalised.

Policemen have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid recurrence of any untoward incident, the SP said adding that an FIR against unidentified miscreants has been lodged for damaging the statue.

The Ambedkar statue installed in Khanpur village was damaged by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday. The locals claimed that the hand and face of the statue was damaged by hitting it with bricks.

As the news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered there along with local politicians.

The angry mob of villagers also blocked the Ranipur road and staged a massive demonstration which ended only after a new statue was installed.

