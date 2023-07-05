Vandalism of Ambedkar statue in Lucknow sparks protests

Vandalism of Ambedkar statue in Lucknow sparks protests

The villagers have demanded the arrest of the miscreants before allowing the statue to be repaired.

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 05 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 11:29 ist
Villagers said the statue had also been vandalised some 10 years ago. Credit: PTI File Photo

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Lucknow after which the locals staged a protest against the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Bargadi Kalan village.

The villagers have demanded the arrest of the miscreants before allowing the statue to be repaired.

Also Read | Half-burnt bodies of 2 women found lying on roadside in UP's Budaun

“Till the time the police arrest the person who vandalised the idol of Dr Ambedkar, the idol will not be allowed to be repaired. The idol will not be touched in any manner because the accused will not be apprehended and jailed,” the villagers said.

They added that the same statue was vandalised some 10 years ago as well.

However, the police somehow pacified the matter and got the statue repaired.

Later, a case was also registered against unknown people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
B R Ambedkar
Crime
vandalism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

 