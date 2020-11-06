Vegetable sellers attack medical team trying to collect swab samples for Covid-19 test

A group of vegetable sellers especially women on Friday attacked a medical team which was trying to collect swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen test at a market in Ramgarh town, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar said that a few vegetable sellers in camp daily market tried to disrupt tests but the police controlled the situation.

The vegetable sellers threw medical tools and papers, tables and chairs to protest alleged forcible collection of swab samples during peak business hour closing the gate of the camp vegetable market, said another official on the condition of anonymity.

The vegetable sellers also blocked old NH 33 road which passes through Ramgarh town for several hours, police said.

Dr Mritunjay Kumar, in charge of special Covid-19 test in Ramgarh, told PTI that in order to increase sampling special rapid antigen test camps were being organized in various locations of the district but unfortunately, a medical team visiting the vegetable market to collect samples was attacked by vegetable sellers who threw away papers, medical tools and Covid test kits.

It's because of lack of awareness as they were not aware of Covid-19 outbreak and government initiatives to make the state Covid free, Dr Kumar said, adding that after protest the venue of medical camp was shifted to another location.

Bhola Shankar Mahto, circle officer, Ramgarh who was present in the market with the medical team as magistrate said that administration would take initiative to convince the villagers about the threats of coronavirus outbreak and seek cooperation from them.

A woman vegetable seller, Rita said that medical team frequently visits market and tries to collect samples forcibly after the closing gate of the market which affects their business as no customers are allowed to enter the market from dawn to dusk.

No case has been registered in the matter as no serious injuries were caused in the attack, a government official said.