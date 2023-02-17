Arvind Kejriwal hails SC ruling on Delhi mayoral polls

Victory of democracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC ruling on mayoral poll

The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 17:37 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the Supreme Court's order on mayoral poll a victory of democracy and claimed that it proves how the Lt Governor and the BJP were passing "illegal and unconstitutional orders".

The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election.

"SC order victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Read | Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election.

The apex court had, on February 8, sought the responses of the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) office, MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi's plea.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Supreme Court of India
Aam Admi Party
Municipal Corporation of Delhi
MCD
Supreme Court
AAP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 