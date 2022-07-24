Video of BJP flags in UP Congress office sparks inquiry

Video of BJP flags in Uttar Pradesh Congress office sparks inquiry

The matter is being probed and action will be taken against those guilty, the UP Congress said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 24 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 19:19 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

A video of the BJP flags lying in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office has left the Opposition red-faced.

After former party leader Zishan Haider shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh alleged it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements.

Also Read | Security, youth's future in danger with this 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

The matter is being probed and action will be taken against those guilty, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Haider claimed he is still an All India Congress Committee member.

Also Read | 6 children rescued, 73 arrested from 'brothel' run by BJP leader in Meghalaya, police say

"I have been removed from the post of party spokesperson by the UP Congress. But, as far as expelling me from the party is concerned, only the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi can do it," he said.

However, Singh maintained that Haider has been "expelled" from the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Uttar Pradesh
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 