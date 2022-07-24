Video of BJP flags in Uttar Pradesh Congress office sparks inquiry

A video of the BJP flags lying in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office has left the Opposition red-faced.
After former party leader Zishan Haider shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh alleged it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements.
The matter is being probed and action will be taken against those guilty, Singh said.
Meanwhile, Haider claimed he is still an All India Congress Committee member.
"I have been removed from the post of party spokesperson by the UP Congress. But, as far as expelling me from the party is concerned, only the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi can do it," he said.
However, Singh maintained that Haider has been "expelled" from the party.
