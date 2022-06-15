Video shows 2-year-old thrashed by nanny in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Video shows 2-yr-old thrashed by nanny in MP's Jabalpur

After the video surfaced, the woman was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  Jun 15 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 19:42 ist

In a shocking incident, a nanny was found torturing and physically assaulting a two-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. A chilling video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the hired caretaker assaulting the toddler.

The acts of repeatedly assaulting the child were recorded on the CCTV camera. After the video surfaced, the woman was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

As per the police, the child's father is an engineer with the state Electricity Department and his mother is a district court employee. The working parents had employed a woman to take care their child in their absence but they found that the child was getting weak day by day and even tortured. They came to know about it after they installed a CCTV camera in their house.

A senior police official said that the engineer lives with his wife, mother, father, and a mentally ill sister. "The mother takes care of the father and the sister. Rajni was hired to take care of the child. But a few weeks ago, the boy fell ill. The doctor said there was an infection in the intestine and the boy is weak."

The couple sacked the caretaker but she allegedly started blackmailing them saying that she will implicate them in a false case. She later returned to look after the child but the couple had installed cameras. She was seen beating the child, pushing him, and eating his food in the CCTV footage.

Later the family filed a police complaint against the woman on the basis of the CCTV footage. Police said the woman was arrested and was produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

