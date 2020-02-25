Violence in Delhi: SC to hear plea by ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah seeking lodging of FIR

SC to hear ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah plea seeking FIR

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Feb 25 2020
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 11:24am ist
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital. 

