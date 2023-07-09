Delhi rains: Wall of newly built govt school collapses

Wall of newly built Delhi govt school collapses amid heavy rain

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness 7.5 mm to 15 mm rainfall which can cause more trouble.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 15:49 ist
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva visits the site after a wall of a government school collapsed following monsoon rains, in New Delhi. Credit: IANS/@Virend_Sachdeva

A wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday due to rain.

According to sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.

With heavy rain battering the national capital, a portion of the border wall of the school collapsed on Sunday. 

Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government "should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure".

Also Read | Heavy rains lash Haryana, Punjab

"While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too," she said.

Gautam said the students should be relocated before the mid-term examination.  

"We also want the children to be relocated so that their studies are not hampered during the mid-term exams," she added.

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Rainfall
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

 