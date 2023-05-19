War of words between Congress and BJP over Kiren Rijiju's removal as Law Minister

A war of words erupted on Thursday between the Congress and the BJP following the surprising removal of Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate raised concerns around the silence surrounding Rijiju's removal and dwelt on possible reasons behind the move.

“For the last 4 days — The BJP has had a meltdown like never before. The nosey parkers have been more interested in our affairs than some much recommended self introspection. But there is pin drop silence on why was @KirenRijiju shunted out of Law Ministry. What went wrong? Did the loudmouth put executive and judiciary at warpath?”

Rijiju, who frequently clashed with the judiciary during his brief stint in the Law Ministry, has been shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made the new Law Minister.

“Given his habitual lying and penchant for distorting history, heading the ₹2 troll ministry would have been a good option as well! Mr Modi, worth considering :)” Shrinate quipped.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi remarked, "The party that claims to be the largest party on the planet is even unable to find a full time #LawMinister."

"This doesn't only reflect the lack of talent in the tre(a)sury bench, but also the sheer inefficiency of the govt," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

Malviya took offence to Singhvi’s remark and came down heavily on the party. “This is rich, coming from someone who has chosen to work under the ‘leadership’ of Rahul Gandhi, who the Congress has tried launching and relaunching, without any success, for the last 20 years… It is a different matter, that he now stands disqualified, thanks to some great legal counsel… It is obvious that lack of leadership has scared the collective conscience of Congress…”