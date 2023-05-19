War of words between Cong & BJP over Rijiju's removal

War of words between Congress and BJP over Kiren Rijiju's removal as Law Minister

Rijiju, whose brief stint with the Law Ministry saw frequent run-ins with the judiciary, has been shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:12 ist
BJP and Congress flags. Credit: AFP, DH Photos

A war of words erupted on Thursday between the Congress and the BJP following the surprising removal of Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate raised concerns around the silence surrounding Rijiju's removal and dwelt on possible reasons behind the move. 

“For the last 4 days — The BJP has had a meltdown like never before. The nosey parkers have been more interested in our affairs than some much recommended self introspection. But there is pin drop silence on why was @KirenRijiju shunted out of Law Ministry. What went wrong? Did the loudmouth put executive and judiciary at warpath?”

Rijiju, who frequently clashed with the judiciary during his brief stint in the Law Ministry, has been shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made the new Law Minister.

“Given his habitual lying and penchant for distorting history, heading the ₹2 troll ministry would have been a good option as well! Mr Modi, worth considering :)” Shrinate quipped.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi remarked, "The party that claims to be the largest party on the planet is even unable to find a full time #LawMinister."

"This doesn't only reflect the lack of talent in the tre(a)sury bench, but also the sheer inefficiency of the govt," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

Malviya took offence to Singhvi’s remark and came down heavily on the party. “This is rich, coming from someone who has chosen to work under the ‘leadership’ of Rahul Gandhi, who the Congress has tried launching and relaunching, without any success, for the last 20 years… It is a different matter, that he now stands disqualified, thanks to some great legal counsel… It is obvious that lack of leadership has scared the collective conscience of Congress…”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Congress 
Supriya Shrinate
Amit Malviya
Kiren Rijiju
Abhishek Singhvi

Related videos

What's Brewing

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 