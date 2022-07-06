What an idea! Madhya Pradesh residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

The video also shows saplings planted in the smaller potholes around the crater as decoration

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jul 06 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 22:47 ist
Screengrab from the viral video. Credit: IANS Photo

In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads ridden with potholes, the residents in Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh have found a unique way to protest.

In a viral video filmed to highlight the poor condition of a road connecting Anuppur with Bijuri Manendragarh, the residents of the area could be seen sitting on chairs in a big crater on the road, dipping their legs in the muddy water that has accumulated after the rains to "chill".

To add to the ambience, they also put up some disco lights with dance music playing in the background along with beach balls to play with.

Setting the mood with party music, the residents could be seen having a blast and enjoying drinks and snacks.

The video also shows saplings planted in the smaller potholes around the crater as decoration.

In a similar symbolic protest last year, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district planted paddy on the muddy road leading up to their village in order to highlight the poor condition of the road.

