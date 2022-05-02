What's hidden inside Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque, VHP asks its managing committee

The VHP on Monday criticised the Gyanvapi mosque managing committee's decision to not allow any videography and survey by a court-appointed commissioner on its premises and asked what does it want to hide.

The RSS-affiliate also dubbed the decision of the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid, the management of the mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, as "contempt of court" and suggested that the state government keep "a close watch" on it.

"It is contempt of court. How can they refuse to follow the court's order and (refuse to) allow the court-appointed commissioner to conduct videography and survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque's premises," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI.

"What is it that you (mosque management committee) want to hide? This (the Gyanvapi mosque) is not a restricted area for the court," he said.

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26 ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10.

The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

According to the court's directions, videography and survey will be conducted inside the mosque premises on May 6 and 7.

However, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid (Gyanvapi mosque) managing committee S M Yasin on last Saturday said, "We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque for videography and survey. The managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque will oppose this decision of the court. This decision will be opposed constitutionally."

Slamming the mosque management committee over its decision, VHP leader Bansal alleged that either they do not have any respect for the country's judicial system or they have kept something inside the mosque which they fear would get exposed if videography and survey are conducted by the court-appointed commissioner on its premises.

"Have you kept weapons inside the mosque?" Bansal asked the mosque management. He also accused Yasin of "inciting" people to indulge in violence with his statement.

"This is a very serious matter. I hope the court will take cognisance of the matter," the VHP leader said.

The state government should also keep "a close watch on such people and organisation, and take the strictest of action against those who challenge the country's law and order system and judicial system in such a manner," he added.

