With 1,526 fresh Covid-19 cases, J&K records highest daily spike this year

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases this year as 1,526 new cases were recorded today, taking the tally to 1,46,692, Six deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 2,051.

Out of the fresh cases, 979 were from Kashmir and 547 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, officials said. As many as 226 travellers were among the fresh cases in the UT.

Srinagar district recorded 520 cases, the highest, including 63 travellers, followed by 299 in Jammu and 117 in Baramulla district. Only three out of 20 districts reported single-digit cases while 15 districts had double-digit and remaining districts had three-digit positive cases.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, reached 11,467, officials said. Since February 9, when active cases were at the lowest at 593, the UT has added 10,874 active cases in two months and nine days.

J&K had an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12 last year. In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1,935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, all schools up to 12th standard have been closed along with coaching centres till April 30. In the wake of rising Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government last week deferred the biannual durbar move to Srinagar saying that the civil secretariat, which is the seat of the union territory's administration, shall function both in Srinagar and Jammu cities.