Woman constable gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch; 5 booked, 2 held

A 30-year-old woman police constable was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who shot a video of the act and threatened her in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, an official said on Saturday.

While the incident took place earlier this month, the constable lodged a complaint on September 13, following which a probe was conducted and a case was registered this week against five persons, including the mother of the main accused, the official said.

The police have arrested the main accused and his mother in connection with the crime, said Anuradha Girwal, in-charge of the women police station. “The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited the victim to his younger brother's birthday party, where she was raped by three men,” Girwal said.

Also Read | Cab driver, woman he allegedly raped knew each other for long: Cops

The complainant has alleged that she was raped by the main accused, his brother, and another man at the party, the official said, adding that the accused also allegedly shot a video of the act.

The victim has also claimed that the main accused's mother threatened her and a relative of the accused also threatened to kill her and tried to extort money from her, she said.

The victim, who was earlier posted in Neemuch, is currently working in Indore district, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Check out the latest videos from DH: