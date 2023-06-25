Woman dies after being electrocuted at New Delhi railway station amid heavy rains

A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday morning amid rainfall, police said.

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 of the station when victim Sakshi Ahuja was going to board a train to Chandigarh, they said. She was with her sister at the time.

As per a preliminary enquiry, it was raining and the victim was walking towards the station when she lost her balance and grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall when she came in contact with some exposed wires, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Monsoon arrives in Delhi, Mumbai on same day

A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaikwad reached the spot and rushed Ahuja to the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

The body was shifted to a mortuary. After this, the victim's sister, Madhvi Chopra, gave a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the authorities concerned, she said.

Also Read | Woman found dead outside garbage dump in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons and an investigation has been initiated, Gupta added.

"Crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini inspected the spot," the DCP added.

The woman is survived by her husband and two minor children, her family said.