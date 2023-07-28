Woman found dead with head battered in Delhi park

Woman found dead with head battered in Delhi park

The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and an iron rod lying near her.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:11 ist
Credit: X/@ANI

A woman, aged about 25, was found dead with her head battered in a park in south Delhi on Friday, police said.

Police got the information at 12.08 pm that a man had hit a woman in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar, and fled.

The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and an iron rod lying near her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

An investigation is in progress in the killing, the DCP added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 