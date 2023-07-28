Woman found dead with head battered in Delhi park

A woman, aged about 25, was found dead with her head battered in a park in south Delhi on Friday, police said.

Police got the information at 12.08 pm that a man had hit a woman in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar, and fled.

The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and an iron rod lying near her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

An investigation is in progress in the killing, the DCP added.