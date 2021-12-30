Woman gives birth to child with 4 legs in Bihar

Woman gives birth to child with 4 legs in Bihar

The PHC doctors immediately sent the infant to the PICU ward in Sadar hospital, Gopalganj for better care

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Dec 30 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman in Bihar's Gopalganj district gave birth to a baby having 4 legs on Thursday.

Ravina Khatoon, the mother of the infant, a resident of Rewtith village in Baikunthpur block, was admitted in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) after labour pains on Thursday morning.

Khatoon gave birth to a child in the morning hours. The doctors were shocked on seeing that the infant had four legs. They said the mother and child are healthy.

After the news spread in Rewtith village a large number of villagers assembled at the PHC to have a glimpse of the child.

The PHC doctors immediately sent the infant to the PICU ward in Sadar hospital, Gopalganj for better care.

Dr Saurabh Agrawal, a senior doctor of Sadar hospital, said that such cases happened rarely, one in a lakh.

"The symptoms of the infant are normal apart from 4 legs. Three legs are on the front side and one on the back side. Such cases appear probably due to genital disorder. We have sent the report of the infant to the civil surgeon's office in Gopalganj," Agrawal said.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bihar
India News
offbeat

Related videos

What's Brewing

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 