Woman raped, forced to convert religion in Uttar Pradesh

According to the complaint, the accused 'established' love affair with the woman and raped her several times

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Oct 15 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 14:20 ist
Credit: Sugandhaa Pandey/Feminism In India

 A woman was raped by a man, who recorded a video of the act and forced her to convert her religion in a village here, police said Friday.

The accused, Waseem alias Akash, has been arrested and a case registered against him at New Mandi police station for the incident that took place on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the accused “established” love affair with the woman and raped her several times.

He raped her and recorded a video of the act, it said, adding the victim was being pressurised to convert.

The accused threatened to post the video online.

The victim told police that she didn't know about the man’s religion as he introduced himself as Akash while his real name was Waseem. 

