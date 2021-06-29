Woman raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district

Woman raped in UP's Sambhal district

  Jun 29 2021
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a village in this district when she had gone to a forest to collect fodder, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on June 26 and the accused also recorded the act and circulated the video on social media, they said.

A complaint regarding the incident was lodged by the woman's father.

It was alleged that on June 26, two women of his village took his 19-year-old daughter with them to collect fodder in the forest, where the accused youth raped her, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh said.

On Monday, a case was registered against the youth and the women and efforts are being made to nab them, the CO said, adding the victim has been sent for medical examination.

Police have taken cognisance of the video circulated by the accused on WhatsApp and relevant sections of the IT Act have also been added, Singh said.

