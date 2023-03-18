Woman run over by cluster bus in Delhi's Narela

A 40-year-old woman died after being run over by a cluster bus in north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in front of FCI godown at main Bawana road and they received information about it at 1.25 pm, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sheela, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Sheela was on a scooter with her husband when the bus hit them from behind after which she fell on the ground and the vehicle ran over her, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized and efforts are on to nab the accused driver, police said.

The body has been shifted to the hospital and a case is being registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband Rajkumar, they added.