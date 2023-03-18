Woman run over by cluster bus in Delhi's Narela

Woman run over by cluster bus in Delhi's Narela

The deceased has been identified as Sheela, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela, the police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 18:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old woman died after being run over by a cluster bus in north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in front of FCI godown at main Bawana road and they received information about it at 1.25 pm, they said.

Also Read | Toddler among 3 killed as truck hits scooter in UP, drags it for 500 metres

The deceased has been identified as Sheela, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Sheela was on a scooter with her husband when the bus hit them from behind after which she fell on the ground and the vehicle ran over her, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized and efforts are on to nab the accused driver, police said.

The body has been shifted to the hospital and a case is being registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband Rajkumar, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Road accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's deltas subsiding, says study

World's deltas subsiding, says study

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 