Worli Koliwada in Mumbai sealed due to coronavirus pandemic

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 20:47 ist
The Worli Koliwada in Mumbai that comes under the constituency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya has been sealed.

Aditya, the state Tourism, Protocol and Environment Minister, is the MLA from Worli.

The Worli Koliwad,  the earliest fishing villages in Mumbai, Worli Koliwada has been host to the original settlers of Mumbai - Kolis, Agris and Bhandaris for hundreds of years.

"Late last night 2 am onwards, Koliwada and Janta Colony have been sealed off further. Disinfection and fumigation are on along with contact tracing,"  Thackeray tweeted. 

At least four suspected COVID-19 patients from Worli Koliwadaare undergoing treatment.

