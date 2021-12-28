'Yellow' alert sounded in Delhi as Covid-19 cases rise

A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi and some restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of rising number of Covid cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non essential shops based on an odd even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

The chief minister, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that people were visiting markets and malls without masks, and appealed to them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He said although cases were rising in Delhi, there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities which meant most people were getting treated at home. He also said that his government is 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with rise in Covid cases in the national capital.

The list of restrictions under the yellow alert will be made public later on, he said.

What is a 'Yellow' alert?

The 'Yellow' alert is sounded when Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to officials figures.

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed night curfew that will remain in force in the city from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)

