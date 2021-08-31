Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

Yogi Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Aug 31 2021, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 08:21 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme here.

He suggested that those engaged in liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantity of animal milk.

Also Read | UP polls: Yogi renames towns to win Lucknow and has eyes on Delhi

Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate Covid-19

“Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region,” he said.

The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith neglected since long are being revived now.

Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.

