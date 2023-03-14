Yogi govt to organise religious programs at temples during 'Ramnavami, Navratri'

In what is being perceived in some quarters a hint of a possible attempt to 'polarise' the next year's Lok Sabha elections due in 2024 along communal lines, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed to organise special religious events in temples across the state during the forthcoming 'Ramnavami' (an important Hindu festival celebrating the descent of Lord Vishnu as Lord Rama) and 'Navratri' (a nine-day-long festival during which Goddess Durga is worshipped).

According to an official communique the district magistrates have been directed to organise 'akhand Ramayana' (non-stop recital of the Hindu epic Ram Charit Manas), 'Durga Saptashati Paath' (chanting of Durga mantra) and other religious events in all districts and 'tehsils' during the festivals.

The state government has also allotted Rs one lakh each to every district to be disbursed among the artists, who will be reciting the Ram Charit Manas and singing religious songs at 'Devi Gaan' (songs praising the goddess Durga).

The district officials had been asked to ensure maximum participation of the women in these religious events, sources said.

The government has also directed the district officials to upload the videos, photographs and other details of the religious events organised at the temples on the website of the ministry of culture so that it can be ascertained that the events had indeed taken place.

Although the directive to organise government-sponsored religious events in temples across the state raised eyebrows in the political circles, especially as the next LS polls were barely a year away, the opposition parties reacted cautiously, apparently realising the sensitivity of the issue.

While the BJP leaders expressed happiness at the decision and welcomed it, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, in an apparent bid to thwart the saffron party government's possible plan to gain political mileage out of the decision, demanded that the government allot more funds to the district for organising these events. ''One lakh for each district is too small an amount for organising such events....the amount should be increased,'' he said.

Congress also welcomed the decision but also sought to remind the government of its promises to provide jobs to the unemployed youths.