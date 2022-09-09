Youth brutally beaten to death in Bihar's Katihar

The deceased is identified as Mohammad Nazim alias Azad, a native of Chakla Kuan village under Falka police station

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Sep 09 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 21:43 ist

In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old was tied to an electric pole and beaten to death in Bihar's Katihar district, an official said.

As a video of the assault went viral on social media, police reacted. The incident appeared on Wednesday night.

Azad had gone to meet his girlfriend when her family members spotted him, held him captive, tied him to an electric pole and brutally assaulted him till he succumbed. When his family members of the victim learnt about the incident, they reached there and managed to rescue him and took him to a hospital in Purnea where doctors declared him dead.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, our team reached the village. The family members of the deceased buried the dead body without a post-mortem. When we asked for the post-mortem, they refused. No FIR has been registered so far," said Umesh Paswan, SHO of Falka police station.

