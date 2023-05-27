Delhi youth stabbed multiple times, dies

Youth dies after being stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

The victim bearing 21 stab injuries was referred to AIIMS Delhi where he was declared dead

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning allegedly by a group of four or five boys over an old enmity in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said.

Not much details, including the age, of the attackers were immediately available, they said.

According to the police, they received information at 5.11 am regarding multiple stab injuries to Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri. He was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader stabbed to death in Thane district

The victim bearing 21 stab injuries was referred to AIIMS Delhi where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Anshu disclosed that four or five boys attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that there was an old enmity between the attackers and the victim. However, the exact reason will be ascertained when the accused will be nabbed, police added.

New Delhi
Stabbing
India News

