Not BJP's B team: AIMIM offers to join hands with NCP, Cong for MVA in Maharashtra

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has offered to join hands with the NCP-Congress and together take on the BJP.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress together run the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which has kept BJP out of power.

However, Shiv Sena has rejected the move completely saying that there are three-parties in the MVA and it would remain that way.

Read | Did AIMIM help BJP win UP polls?

The offer came from Imtiaz Jaleel, the Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad and Maharashtra AIMIM chief when state’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope met him at his residence.

“Some NCP leaders (including Tope) visited my home to offer condolences on my mother’s demise…..it is always alleged that BJP wins because of us (AIMIM)… to prove this allegation wrong I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance,” Jaleel said.

However, Jaleel said Tope didn’t say anything about my offer - and would convey it to the party high command.

“In Maharashtra also, these parties (Congress and NCP) want votes of Muslims but not the AIMIM. They blame us for BJP’s victory. I propose that then let us contest the elections together….otherwise we can go alone anyways....we are giving them a chance (for an alliance) as they call us the ‘B’ team (of BJP)…why NCP only…Congress also can come together,” he said, adding that the offer came from him and NCP-Congress would have to respond.

However, Jaleel avoided a reply when questioned about the Shiv Sena, the biggest stakeholder in the MVA dispensation with its President Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Derek, Owaisi picked for best parliamentarian award by Lokmat Group

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut rejected any further alks of an alliance.

“The MVA comprises three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress)…you don’t get into fourth and fifth…it will remain that way.”

Raut said that Shiv Sena follows the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “We do not (join hands) with those who bow before Aurangzeb,” he said.

Raut accused the BJP and AIMIM of having a “hidden alliance”. “You have seen this earlier…now in Uttar Pradesh and before that in West Bengal,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, when asked about the development, said: “Whether it is going to be three parties or four parties…we will take on…people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…we are now watching what Shiv Sena does to the (AIMIM) offer (to NCP-Congress).”

Check out the latest DH videos here: